StoneX Group (SNEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect StoneX Group to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

