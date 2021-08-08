Myomo (MYO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Myomo to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. On average, analysts expect Myomo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYO stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89. Myomo has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

