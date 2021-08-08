BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Analysts expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post sales of $49.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.44 million. BigCommerce reported sales of $39.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year sales of $197.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $198.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $241.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.13 million to $248.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $63.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.32. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,412.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,696 shares of company stock worth $45,699,095 over the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

