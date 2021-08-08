HireQuest (HQI) to Release Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. HireQuest had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 62.83%. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HQI opened at $21.24 on Friday. HireQuest has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $289.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.07.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

