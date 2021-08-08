Zacks Investment Research Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $398.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zoom is benefiting from solid demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Its efforts to eliminate the security and privacy loopholes, as well as new hardware and Zoom From Home solution’s launch, are expected to help in expanding clientele. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZM. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a hold rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $383.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.10. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.23, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total transaction of $790,424.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,192 shares of company stock valued at $117,098,144 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after purchasing an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,861,000 after purchasing an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

