Analysts Anticipate LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580.79 Million

Brokerages expect LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report $580.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for LHC Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.80 million and the highest is $595.38 million. LHC Group reported sales of $530.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,369,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 518,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 732,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $140,146,000 after purchasing an additional 87,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.84.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LHC Group (LHCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.