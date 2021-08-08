Morgan Sindall Group’s (MGNS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on the stock.

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 2,340 ($30.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,242.47. Morgan Sindall Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,062 ($13.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,482.43 ($32.43).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Morgan Sindall Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

