Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Top Pick” Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Peel Hunt restated their top pick rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JET2. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jet2 has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,313.50 ($17.16) on Thursday. Jet2 has a one year low of GBX 620 ($8.10) and a one year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,230.68.

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 2,000,000 shares of Jet2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,188 ($15.52), for a total transaction of £23,760,000 ($31,042,592.11).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

