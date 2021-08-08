Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €77.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DPW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €63.20 ($74.36).

Shares of DPW opened at €57.68 ($67.86) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €57.57. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

