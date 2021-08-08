FY2025 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) – Wedbush cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06).

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ISEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

ISEE opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.