Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €27.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

FRA EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

