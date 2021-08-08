Zacks Investment Research Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.98.

OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. Johnson Matthey has a 1 year low of $55.18 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $2.7734 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.