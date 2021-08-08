Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $225.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.25.

HUBB stock opened at $200.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $131.09 and a 52-week high of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 15.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

