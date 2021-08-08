Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on III. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.20 million, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,328,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

