Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.03. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

