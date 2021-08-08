Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $578.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $14.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

