Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

ESQ opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $195.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 26.85%. Research analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 46.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,202,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

