FY2023 EPS Estimates for AB Volvo (publ) Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Agarwal now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.14.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

