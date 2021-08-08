Zacks Investment Research Lowers frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. frontdoor has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.76.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that frontdoor will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

