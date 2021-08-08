The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $529.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.49. The First of Long Island has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.98.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 157,313 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the first quarter valued at $1,704,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 482.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after buying an additional 62,728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,563 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

