Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for VIZIO Holding Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

VZIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

