Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NERV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.83 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 187.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 381,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 40.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 165,061 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

