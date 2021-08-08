SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

SILV stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $18,584,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $10,908,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 14.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,746,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 956,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $3,405,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

