Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Hold

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $21.26 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $915.33 million, a P/E ratio of 81.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $324,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

