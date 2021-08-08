Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Shares of NYSE:RYI opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $725.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 102,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Ryerson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

