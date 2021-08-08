Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of BVIC opened at GBX 1,001 ($13.08) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 957.32. The stock has a market cap of £2.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

In other Britvic news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders have acquired 43 shares of company stock valued at $41,152 in the last quarter.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

