Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million.

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.94 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 5.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1,444.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,136 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Fuel Tech worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

