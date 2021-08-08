Fuel Tech (FTEK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million.
NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.94 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.71 and a beta of 5.90.
Several analysts recently weighed in on FTEK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
