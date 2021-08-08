TransDigm Group (TDG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDG stock opened at $629.11 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $453.76 and a 12-month high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 233.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $653.09.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.86.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $61,275,340. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

