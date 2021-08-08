Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

