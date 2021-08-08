Exela Technologies (XELA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 49.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

