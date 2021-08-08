Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,848

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,375 ($17.96) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,134. The stock has a market cap of £256.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,389.97 ($18.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.