Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

Senior (LON:SNR) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Senior stock opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £707.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.32.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

