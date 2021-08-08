SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SDX Energy (LON:SDX) in a report published on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDX. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 35 ($0.46).

LON SDX opened at GBX 14.50 ($0.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £29.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SDX Energy has a one year low of GBX 6.62 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 20 ($0.26).

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

