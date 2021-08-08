ScS Group’s (SCS) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of ScS Group (LON:SCS) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SCS stock opened at GBX 311 ($4.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £118.22 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. ScS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 150.26 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.50 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

