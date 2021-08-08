THG (LON:THG) PT Raised to GBX 900

THG (LON:THG) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of THG from GBX 870 ($11.37) to GBX 890 ($11.63) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of THG from GBX 624 ($8.15) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Get THG alerts:

THG stock opened at GBX 594 ($7.76) on Thursday. THG has a 1 year low of GBX 548.55 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The company has a market cap of £6.53 billion and a PE ratio of -8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 602.75.

In other THG news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 350,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 667 ($8.71), for a total transaction of £2,334,500 ($3,050,039.20).

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for THG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.