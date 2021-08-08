Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Monday, July 19th. restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,748.50 ($22.84) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,689.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

