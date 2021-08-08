Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, May 21st. restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of LON TPK opened at GBX 1,748.50 ($22.84) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,689.81. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The company has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -173.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

