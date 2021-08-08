Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.64.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 440.76% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

