Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.64.
Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $14.86 and a twelve month high of $34.80.
In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
