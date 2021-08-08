Markel Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $82.50 Per Share (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $82.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $80.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $27.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,257.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 12-month low of $913.04 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,208.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $131,282,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 158.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth about $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth about $43,602,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

