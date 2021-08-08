FY2022 EPS Estimates for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Decreased by Analyst

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) – B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Infinera in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinera’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02. Infinera has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Infinera by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infinera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Infinera by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Infinera by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,809 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.