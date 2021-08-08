FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) Issued By Beacon Securities

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Beacon Securities lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

TSE:VMD opened at C$8.27 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of C$8.07 and a twelve month high of C$14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

