Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calavo Growers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

CVGW opened at $51.42 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30. The company has a market cap of $909.31 million, a P/E ratio of 197.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 49.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.9% in the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

