MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.02. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business’s revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,575 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 303,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.