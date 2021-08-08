Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Microchip Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,000.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock valued at $930,015. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

