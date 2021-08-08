MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Up 8.6% After Strong Earnings

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94. 2,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 799,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.
The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17.
About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
