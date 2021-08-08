MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Shares Up 8.6% After Strong Earnings

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $32.94 and last traded at $32.94. 2,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 799,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $488,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 39.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.