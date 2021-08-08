MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.87. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

