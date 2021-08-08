ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACVA. Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

ACVA stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $37.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

