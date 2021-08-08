Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.
