Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISNPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

