BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ BFIN opened at $11.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23. BankFinancial has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BankFinancial had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 14.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $39,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 68.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $187,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BankFinancial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BankFinancial during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

