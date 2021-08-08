Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) versus Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) Critical Review

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pinduoduo and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 4 13 0 2.76 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo currently has a consensus target price of $156.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.75%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 11.88 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -95.07 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$330,000.00 N/A N/A

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -7.96% -13.24% -4.77% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -525.04%

Summary

Pinduoduo beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical marijuana operations. It offers Ghost mobile applications for marketing and communications purposes and Seed-to-Sale system for growers and dispensaries. The company was founded on May 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

